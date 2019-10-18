US dollar declines against the British pound amid Brexit optimism

The US dollar declined against the British pound as Britain and the European Union (EU) reached a new Brexit deal.

"We now have a newly agreed Protocol that protects peace and stability on the island of Ireland and fully protects our Single Market. I hope that we can now bring this over the line and provide the certainty our citizens and businesses so deserve," Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, noted in a press release on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.40 per cent at 97.6096 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to US $1.1123 from US $1.1073 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to US $1.2874 from US $1.2837 in the previous session.

ALSO READ | Rupee rises 27 paise to 71.85 against USD in early trade