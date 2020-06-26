Image Source : PTI Unlock 2: Guidelines on resumption of international flights expected by June 30

After the resumption of the domestic flights' service in India, the attention has now shifted to the resumption of international flights. Reports have suggested that the govt could bring in new guidelines on international air travel by June 30.

The government is likely to allow air travel on select international routes. The latest reports suggest that flights could be allowed on New Delhi-New York, Mumbai-New York routes.

The initiative to resume the international flight operations will be undertaken under Unlock 2.

The development comes only days after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Centre will take a decision on the international flights in July.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage