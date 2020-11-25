Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
Uber drivers can now cash out any day of the week

New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2020 14:20 IST
Image Source : PTI

Uber drivers can now cash out any day of the week

Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of a feature allowing drivers the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week.

The On-demand cash-out feature for driver-partners across Moto, Auto and cars would help eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week, once they've earned a minimum amount of Rs 200, it said in a statement.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA, said: "To help drivers in these challenging times, we've rolled-out an On-Demand cash-out feature which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs.

