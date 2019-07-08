Image Source : PTI Tata Motors to supply over 200 Hexa cars to Bangladesh Army

Tata Motors on Monday said it has received an order for over 200 units of its sports utility vehicle Hexa from Bangladesh Army.

The company said it has won the contract for the four-wheel drive version of the model.

"Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors’ commitment and growing success in the market," Tata Motors Head International Business (Passenger Vehicles) Sujan Roy said in a statement.

The company is exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces, he added.

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012.

It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings.

The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

