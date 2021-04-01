SBI outage: Online, App, YONO, UPI services down for maintenance activities

Image Source : ONLINESBI.COM SBI's digital services hit due to maintenance activities.

Digital services of State Bank of India (SBI) have been down for more than two hours. According to the bank's statement, maintenance work is currently underway and its digital services will be restored by evening. SBI's mobile banking, online banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services are down.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience," the lender said.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 PM to 5:40 on 1st April 2021. During this period, INB/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the SBI said in a tweet.

State Bank of India is the country's largest lender. The outage comes on a day that branches are closed for public operations as April 1 is the first day of the new financial year (2021-22).

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The bank has largest network of more than 22,000 branches in India with an ATM/CDM network of nearly 58,000 and total BC outlets of over 71,000.

The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million, respectively.

The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed 74 million downloads mark. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day.

Latest Business News