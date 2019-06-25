Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
SpiceJet to start 8 new international flights

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch eight new non-stop international flights from Mumbai and Delhi to destinations, including Dhaka and Riyadh.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2019 18:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

 Representational image

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch eight new non-stop international flights from Mumbai and Delhi to destinations, including Dhaka and Riyadh.

With this, SpiceJet will become the first Indian low-cost carrier to connect Mumbai with Riyadh and Dhaka, and Delhi with Dhaka and Jeddah. 

"Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, earmarks SpiceJet's 10th international destination and the fourth station in the Middle Eastern market," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah are effective from the last week of July, while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15, 2019," the statement added.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet announces launch of direct flights from Mumbai to 5 international destinations. Check details here

