Sensex, Nifty turns cautious as market opens in red despite strong global cues

Image Source : PTI Key Indian equity market indices open in red.

Despite a positive trend in Asian markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened lower after the US Federal Reserve has left interest rates unchanged.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 39,112.74 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 39,042.96 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 39,012.73 points, down by 100.01 points, or 0.26 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 11,691.45 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,657.40 points, down by 34.05 points or 0.29 per cent.

As many as 23 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while 27 stocks declined. In BSE Sensex 19 stocks including TCS, ITC were trading in red while 11stocks including Coal India, Tata Steel were trading in green at 9.19 a.m.

Domestic woes weighed on investor sentiments as the Sensex closed with minor gain and the Nify finished on a flat note on Wednesday, despite signs of easing in trade tension between the US and China.

The Sensex was up by 66.40 points or 0.17 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 39,435.80 points and a low of 38,881.05 points. The Nifty, too was marginally up by 0.05 points.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.61 per cent, Hang Seng was also up by 0.98 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was quoting in green, up by 0.10 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also trading in green, up by 2.47 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.42 per cent while FTSE was down by 0.53 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.