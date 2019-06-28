Friday, June 28, 2019
     
Investors continued to be cautious as the G20 summit, where the US and China will discuss trade relations, will begin in Osaka, Japan on Friday.

IANS IANS
Mumbai Published on: June 28, 2019 11:10 IST
Sensex, Nifty flat ahead of US-China meet

Sensex and Nifty traded on a flat note during the morning trade on Friday.

Investors continued to be cautious as the G20 summit, where the US and China will discuss trade relations, will begin in Osaka, Japan on Friday.

At 9.38 a.m., the Sensex was down 0.03 per cent or 13.04 points to 39,573.37 after it opened higher.

The Nifty also traded on a flat note 2.85 points orA 0.02 per cent lower to 11,838.70.

Among the Nifty50 top gainers during the early trade were Tech Mahindra, Britannia, Larsen and Toubro and Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's Lab.

Bharti Infratel, India Bulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

On Thursday, Foreign Institutional Investors sold Rs 0.71 crore worth of shares while the Domestic Institutional investors bought Rs 196.57 crore worth of scrips.

