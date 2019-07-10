Sensex touches 38,854.85 after opening at 38,701.99 points

Image Source : PTI Opened at 38,701.99 points

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday after opening on a negative note turned positive soon after.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,701.99 points and touched a high of 38,854.85 points. The Sensex touched a low of 38,610.29 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 38,730.82 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,753.39 points up by 22.57 points or 0.06 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,536.15 points after closing at 11,555.90 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,560.05 points in the morning.

