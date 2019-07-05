Sensex falls over 170 points as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget in Parliament

Image Source : GOOGLE Sensex declines

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden union budget in the Parliament, Sensex has fallen over 170 points and Nifty droped below 11,950.

The Sensex and Nifty declined after Finance Minister presented the budget for Financial Year 2019-20.

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note before the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Sensex trading over 100 points higher.

It had opened at 39,990.40 and had touched an intra-day high of 40,031.81 points and a low of 39,944.93 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,980.45, higher by 33.70 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

