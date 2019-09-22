Image Source : FACEBOOK SBI to roll out co-lending model with 4-5 NBFCs

State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to launch a co-lending business model soon with 4-5 medium to large-sized NBFCs, an official of the lender said.

Once the present hurdles relating to the integration of technology with the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are removed, the model of co-lending will be launched and it will be completely automated without manual intervention from on-boarding of customers to loan disbursement and monitoring,

the SBI official said.

Under the co-lending model, the bank will have an exposure between 70 and 80 per cent while the rest will be borne by the NBFCs but this arrangement will be "only" for the priority sector lending, he said.

"We are close to launch co-lending financing model with NBFCs in line with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

We will tie-up with 4-5 medium to large-sized NBFCs and it would be finalised in 30-40 days," SBI Deputy Managing Director Sujit KumarVarma said.

It has been a year since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) laid out the framework for co-origination of loans by banks and NBFCs in the priority sector. Co-origination is a new system introduced by the RBI in the wake of the liquidity crisis at non-banking finance companies to enhance the credit flow to productive sectors.

The designated officials are looking at the tie-ups with NBFCs and the lender is weighing whether the NBFCs have a robust business model and technology , he said.

"Entire process of co-lending business model will be automated taking from business proposal to disbursement and tracking of the account. Now, integration of technology of both the bank and NBFCs is underway," Varma said.

He said the co-lending model would help the bank to meet the priority sector lending target.

ALSO READ: SBI @10,310 ft : State Bank of India opens its first branch at Diskit, Nubra Valley in Ladakh

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank to hold 1,000 grameen loan melas over next 6 months