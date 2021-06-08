SBI revises ATM cash withdrawal, cheque book charges limit; check now

Image Source : FILE The new charges will come into effect from July 1

India's largest lender is all set to revise the service charges for SBI Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account holders. The new charges will come into effect from July 1. The charges would apply to ATM withdrawals, chequebook, transfer, and other non-financial transactions.

The Basic Savings Bank Deposit account is meant for poorer sections of society which can be opened with zero balance by providing valid KYC documents. The account holders will also receive Basic Rupay ATM-cum-debit card.

SBI ATM cash withdrawal limit

The SBI customers have to pay service charges post four free cash withdrawals. The new service charge will be Rs 15 plus GST for each transaction. The service charge levied for non-SBI bank ATMs is also Rs 15 plus GST.

Cash Withdrawal limit

The SBI will recover charges beyond four free cash withdrawal charges, the BSBD account holders will now have to pay Rs 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal transaction. The customers will now have to pay a service charge for making more than four free cash withdrawals in a month.

Cheque book charges

The SBI would now provide 10 cheque leaves free in a financial year to BSBD account holders. After that, the bank will charge Rs 40 plus GST for a 10 leaf cheque book, and Rs 75 plus GST would be charged for a 25 leaf cheque book.

For Emergency Cheque Book, Rs 50 plus GST would be charged for 10 leaves. Senior citizens are exempted from the new service charge on cheque book. There would not be any charges on non-financial transactions by BSBD account holders at SBI and non-SBI bank branches.

For further information, please visit the website- onlinesbi.com.

