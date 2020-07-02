Image Source : PTI Reliance Jio requested to augment data connectivity at 10,000-bed COVID care centre

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday requested Reliance Jio to augment data connectivity at the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Centre in Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chattarpur area. The centre is being set up by the Delhi government for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

It will also serve as a treatment centre for people who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation. “We request Reliance Jio to support us under their CSR initiative to augment the data connectivity of the prestigious 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre. We value your support during this COVID-19 pandemic,” South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra said.

The centre, which is likely to be among the largest facilities of its kind in the world at full capacity, will be 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

