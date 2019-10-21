Image Source : PTI Reliance Jio's new 'all-in-one' plans include free IUC minutes

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new "all-in-one" plans which are marginally cheaper than its existing prepaid plans and also include Interconnect usage charges for 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls.

While the one-month pack would cost a user Rs 222, the two-month plan comes at Rs 333 and the three-month plan would set you back by Rs 444.

"When compared to Jio's existing 2GB/per day plan, the three-month 2GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of offset IUC minutes which would have come at nearly Rs 80 separately," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Similarly, the two-month plan will now cost Rs 333 against the earlier cost of Rs 396 with additional 1,000 minutes outgoing calls which would cost Rs 80 separately with IUC charges.

As in the other new plans, the monthly plan also includes IUC charges worth Rs 80. But the cost of the monthly plan has gone up to Rs 222 from Rs 198.

"The new plans are the cheapest in the market. They are 20-50 per cent cheaper than existing competition plans," Reliance Jio said.