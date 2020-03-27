RBI puts EMIs on hold: What it means for you

RBI puts EMI on hold: What it means for you

Due to COVID19 pandemic, many might lose their jobs or may have to face the situation of salary cut. After taking many major steps for the economy to combat this pandemic, RBI today announced many steps including Repo rate cut by 75 basis points and reverse repo by 90 bps. This may give some relief to home loan borrowers. But RBI also took a major step by mitigating debt servicing burden to prevent transmission of financial stress to real economy by providing relief to loan borrowers. RBI permitted to allow 3 month moratorium for all lending institutions. Most importantly, RBI took a decision of 3-month moratorium on payment of installments of loans outstanding on March 1, 2020. No doubt , this is a big step for loan borrowers with sigh of relief.

In order to keep more and more liquidity in the economy, RBI also announced that depositors of commercial banks including private banks need not worry on the safety of their funds. Government is taking all major steps to combat with the current COVID 19 pandemic situation in the country. But what really 3-month moratorium on payment of installments of loans outstanding on March 1, 2020 means for loan borrowers? How it will impact you? Will one hav to pay EMI after 3 months or not? Well no need to worry, we will clarify all your doubts…

RBI says “For the next three months, no EMI would be deducted from the account of anyone who has a loan outstanding. And all this without any hit on credit score. EMIs will resume after the moratorium period gets over”. Which means- after 3 months one will have to pay the EMI of their loan but at present it is going to be a big relief for borrowers.

According to Asif Iqbal, Head Research- Escorts Securities -“As due to lockdown people may have to go for salary cut. Some daily wage worker is out of job...So, this could be a great relief...at this juncture where humanity is going through a great threat, and this will help people in managing their finances better…A welcome step by RBI”.

HOW WILL IT IMPACT

• This 3 months moratorium is for all term loans, which means loan which is of more than 1 year

• If he or she will not pay the loan EMIs for 3 months then it is not going to impact your CIBIL score. So, relax and take care of your rest finances

• This is a kind of grace period for all small entrepreneurs and salary people which may face cash crunch due to EMIs

• Banks are not going to impact due to NPAs. No bank NPAs for the next three months due to failed EMIs to the bank by the borrowers

According to Ashutosh Khajuria, Executive director & CFO-Federal Bank -“RBI has taken a very good step as far as cash flow is concerned. But for those who will get their fixed salary monthly this will not be a case of umbrella for them. They should pay EMI on time to avoid any future burden of EMIs after 3 months. But, for small businessmen it is a good step and opportunity to catch up their business. 90 days period is a good time for small earners who are facing EMI burden”.

• We had a conversation with many bank officials today, they said that RBI has taken a good step but for banks it may take some time to implement. As all banks have to update their IP software and change the monthly date of EMI deduction from all particular loan accounts.

• It is the responsibility of all banks to pass on the benefit to all loan borrowers and customers as ordered by RBI

• Remember, term loan includes all loan including home, vehicle, personal and any other business loan

• For ones who will get salary without any deduction, are suggested by the experts to pay their EMIs on time because after 90 days and so to normal life you will have to pay the EMI

• Don’t think about your CIBIL right now

• Home loan EMI interest will also reduce due to the repo rate cut by 75 bps

• If you have cash then one can take a home loan at this point of time

• Good opportunity for home buyers to get reduce rate of interest on home loan

• FD interest might get reduce but after everything will get normal banks will be on track to provide you rest of all benefits

Last but not the least, forget about your CIBIL and job right now. Just maintain social distancing to avoid COVID 19 infection and save money for emergency. Be safe…after all “Jaan hai to Jahaan hai”.