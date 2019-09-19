Provident Fund alert! EPFO launches e-nomination for employees' PF account. Know how file it

Provident Fund alert! EPFO launches e-nomination facility for employees' PF account. Know how file

Provident Fund alert! There's good news for salaried who have EPF account as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has now started online e-nomination facility for subscribers on its website. To be noted, filing e-nomination will help users to easily file an online pension claim at the required time.

Most importantly, the nominees can easily file an online composite claim in the event of the demise of the EPFO member if the e-nomination has been done.

What you need to file e-nomination online:

Before submitting the nominee/s details, you need to get your Universal Account Number (UAN), allotted by the EPFO. most importantly, make sure your UAN is linked with your Aadhaar.

On the other hand, your Aadhaar should be linked with your mobile number to get OTPs.

However, filing of online pension claims is also dependent on the availability of e-nomination by the PF account holder.

E-nomination also helps PF holder in actuarial valuation of the pension fund. In a circular issued by EPFO earlier this month, it had said upcoming claim settlement modules are being designed to check this feature as compliance.

How to submit e-nomination in EPFO portal:

Visit EPFO portal and sign in by giving your UAN number, password and captcha.

Click on the 'View' tab and then click on the 'Profile' button to upload your photograph if not done already.

Now go to the 'Manage' tab and click the link 'e-nomination' (where you can 'Enter New Nomination').

It asks if you have a family. If chose “Yes" in the “Have Family?" tab and fill family details and their scanned photographs.

Add the percentage of EPF share you want to provide to each family member and then click on the “Save EPF Nomination" button.

After completion of EPF nomination, the system will ask for EPS nomination in case spouse/daughter/son in the family is not available.

If choose “No" in the “Having Family" tab, then directly add details for EPF nomination.

After completion of EPF and EPS nomination, finalise nomination by Aadhaar-based “e-Sign". (For e-signature, Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) is mandatory.)

After this download, a copy of nomination form No. 2 in PDF format and save the file as “Employee Code. Name of member".

If nomination added, every member needs to share a PDF copy of Nomination form 2 to their HR Department.

Note: You can add all family members by clicking “Add New button". After giving all family details click on the link “Save Family Details".

