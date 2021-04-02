PNB extends validity of old cheque of OBC and United Bank of India by 3 months

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PNB extends validity of old cheque of OBC and United Bank of India

PNB cheque validity: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced to extend the validity of cheque of account holders in Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India. The validity of old cheque book will now end on June 30.

Earlier, PNB had said that existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be no longer treated as valid from April 1 -- the day new financial year begins.

The bank had asked customers to update their details such as mobile number, address, nominee and other to obtain a new cheque book and passbook.

"Dear e-OBC/e-UNI customers, please get new PNB cheque book issued through branch/internet banking/mobile banking service/ATM. Please note that your e-OBC/e-UNI cheques will remain valid only up to 30th June, 2021. e-OBC/e-UNI cheques already issued (post-dated) shall remain valid only up to 30th June, 2021," the bank said in a tweet.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged into Punjab National Bank with effect from April 1, 2020. Punjab National Bank is the second largest public sector bank. The bank previously issued a new IFSC code and MICR for the account holders of OBC and United Bank of India

