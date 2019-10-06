Rolls Royce Phantom to Bentley Continental: Super luxury cars that were seized from Wadhawans in PMC Bank case

Super luxury cars seized from Wadhawans in PMC Bank case

PMC bank fraud case: Following raids at six locations on Friday in connection with the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate seized 12 high-end cars among other things owned by HDIL chairman Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan.

The cars include two Rolls Royce Phantom, an ultra-luxury Bentley Continental and a couple of high-end BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar and Land Rover SUVs.

The ED had filed a money laundering case against the HDIL promoters in the Rs 4,355 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case. The financial investigating agency is looking for the details of the other 18 companies linked to HDIL during the raids in Mumbai.