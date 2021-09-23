Thursday, September 23, 2021
     
PM Modi meets Adobe CEO, discusses ways to provide smart education to youngsters

The discussions also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

Devendra Parashar Devendra Parashar @DParashar17
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2021 20:56 IST
Image Source : @MEA

PM Modi meets Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen in Washington D.C.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day US visit, on Thursday met Adobe Systems President and CEO Shantanu Narayen in Washington D.C. They discussed Adobe’s ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India.

Shantanu appreciated the efforts of India in fighting Covid and particularly in the rapid vaccination. He expressed interest to contribute in India’s 75th anniversary of independence and expressed desire to bring video, animation to every child in India.

PM said that bringing smart education to every child is important and that makes technology very important. He said that in the COVID era, the ground for digital education has been laid and we should move forward now.

PM and CEO of Adobe both emphasised on creating few centres of excellence in AI in India. The investment in India is our secret weapon, Adobe CEO said during the meeting.

Prior to this, PM Modi met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Cristiano who expressed his desire to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI & others. He spoke about the incredible opportunities in India and that India is a big market.

