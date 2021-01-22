Image Source : PTI Fuel on Fire! Petrol prices in Delhi hit new high at ₹85.45; Mumbai at ₹92.04. Check revised rates

Petrol and diesel prices rose again by 22-27 paise per litre on Friday after oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to continue the upward price revision of auto fuels, after keeping rates static for two days. Following today’s rate revision, petrol prices were hiked by 22-25 paise a litre while the price of diesel was raised by 23-27 paise across major metro cities of the country.

Petrol in Delhi has touched all-time high and costs Rs 85.45 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 75.63 per litre, 25 paisa more than the previous price, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website. Cost of petrol per litre in Mumbai is also at its record high of Rs 92.04 while a litre of diesel costs Rs 82.40.

In Kolkata, the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise to Rs 86.87 a litre. Diesel costs Rs 79.23 a litre. On the other hand, in Chennai, the retail prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 88.07 (22 paise increase) a litre and Rs 80.90 (23 paise more) a litre respectively.

Today's Petrol Price in Metro Cities (Source: Good Returns)

City Today Price (Jan 22) Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 85.45 ₹ 85.20 Kolkata ₹ 86.87 ₹ 86.63 Mumbai ₹ 92.04 ₹ 91.80 Chennai ₹ 88.07 ₹ 87.85 Gurgaon ₹ 83.60 ₹ 83.16 Noida ₹ 84.85 ₹ 84.94 Bangalore ₹ 88.33 ₹ 88.07 Bhubaneswar ₹ 86.49 ₹ 85.93 Chandigarh ₹ 82.28 ₹ 82.04 Hyderabad ₹ 88.89 ₹ 88.63 Jaipur ₹ 92.81 ₹ 93.06 Lucknow ₹ 84.94 ₹ 84.73 Patna ₹ 87.95 ₹ 87.71 Trivandrum ₹ 87.48 ₹ 87.28

This is the third price hike in last 20 days as oil marketing companies announced hike of Rs 0.23 for petrol and Rs 0.26 diesel per litre on January 7. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 1.74 and Rs 1.76 per litre so far respectively in Delhi.

The price hike came as a result of the resumption of daily price revisions by state-owned fuel retailers like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) starting January 6 after nearly a month-long hiatus.

