Image Source : PAYTM Paytm announces Rs 10 crore fund for mini app developers

Increasing its stake in its ongoing fight with Google, leading digital payments platform Paytm on Thursday announced a Rs 10-crore fund for mini apps developers in the country.

Addressing a mini-apps developer conference, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that he is targeting "at least one million mini apps" to put an end to "the victimisation of 30 per cent charges Google is putting on all of us."

Google faced criticism from developers after it announced its policy asking them to integrate with the Play Store billing system.

However, Google on Monday said it has extended the time for developers in India who use alternative payment system, to integrate with the Play Store billing system till March 31, 2022.

As the announcement came, Paytm which is involved in a stand-off with Google after its own app was removed from its Play Store recently, launched an Android Mini App Store to support local developers take their innovative products to the masses.

Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them.

