Mukesh Ambani now world's 5th RICHEST! Here's list of all who figure in Top 10 and their net worth

Image Source : INDIA TV Mukesh Ambani now world's 5th RICHEST!

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is now the world's fifth-richest man. The Real-Time Billionaires List by Forbes Magazine shows Ambani, the chairman of oil-to-conglomerate Reliance Industries, at the fifth position, just below Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Ambani's wealth is pegged at $75 billion, meaning Rs 5.61 lakh crore. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is at the top with a net worth of $185.8 billion.

According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani is wealthier than Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page...and the list goes on. On Wednesday, Reliance Industries' shares surged to an all-time high of Rs 2,010, taking the group's market capitalization to Rs 12.70 lakh crore. Marking a jump of 4.49 percent, Ambani's net worth increased by $3.2 billion on Wednesday. We have for you the Top 10 richest people in the world who figure along with Ambani.

TOP 10 RICHEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD

RANK THE RICHEST NET WORTH 1 JEFF BEZOS, AMAZON $184.2 B 2 BILL GATES, MICROSOFT $113.5 B 3 BERNARD ARNAULT AND FAMILY, LVMH $112.8 B 4 MARK ZUCKERBERG, FACEBOOK $88.3 B 5 MUKESH AMBANI, RELIANCE $75.1 B 6 LARRY ELLISON, ORACLE $72.3 B 7 ELON MUSK, SPACEX $72.2 B 8 WARREN BUFFET, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY $72.2 B 9 STEVE BALLMER, MICROSOFT $71.8 B 10 LARRY PAGE, GOOGLE $69.4 B

In the last few months, Reliance sold nearly 33 percent stake in Jio platforms to investors including tech giants Facebook, Google, Qualcomm Ventures, etc. In April, Facebook announced an investment of Rs 43,574 crore into Jio platforms. The investment will translate into a 9.99 percent equity stake in Jio platforms, the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage