MSP an administrative decision of govt, will continue: Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that people who ruled for 50 years are asking why we didn't make a provision for MSP (Minimum Support Price) in the farm bills. If a law was necessary for MSP, why didn't they bring it in 50 years? MSP is an administrative decision of govt and it will continue." Agriculture Minister's statement has come at a time when farmers are concerned about the MSP after the newly passed farm bills, fearing whether it will affect the Minimum Support Price help from the government.

However, not only the governmet but PM Modi had already assured farmers that the newly passed farm bill will not affect MSP as the Minimum Support Price was, is and wil stay.

Meanwhile, farmers continue to protest in Punjab against the farm bills. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Ferozepur. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.

