Cabinet approves MSP hike for Rabi crops like wheat and gram

Monday, September 21, 2020
     
The Union Cabinet has approved hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops such as Wheat and Gram. The development has come a day after the two crucial farming bills were passed in Rajya following they were cleared in Lok Sabha, and finally set to become new laws.

New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2020 16:54 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

The Union Cabinet has approved hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops such as Wheat and Gram. The development has come a day after the two crucial farming bills were passed in Rajya following they were cleared in Lok Sabha, and finally set to become new laws. The new farm bills will help farmers widen the range and market area to sell their produce and also negotiate for a better price. The  government proposed three new farm bills, out of which two have already been passed in both the Houses while the third farm bill will be presented in the Rajya Sabha today.

