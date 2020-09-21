Cabinet approves MSP hike for Rabi crops like wheat and gram

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Cabinet approves increase in MSP for Rabi crops.

The Union Cabinet has approved hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops such as Wheat and Gram. The development has come a day after the two crucial farming bills were passed in Rajya following they were cleared in Lok Sabha, and finally set to become new laws. The new farm bills will help farmers widen the range and market area to sell their produce and also negotiate for a better price. The government proposed three new farm bills, out of which two have already been passed in both the Houses while the third farm bill will be presented in the Rajya Sabha today.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage