Missed train from Delhi, get full ticket refund: Northern Railway

In view of the violent clashes across several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday, the Northern Railway said that the passengers who cannot reach stations are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all the stations in Delhi.

In a statement, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said: "The passengers who are not able to reach stations and catch trains in Delhi area stations because of Kisan agitation, they are requested to apply for full refund of all the trains departing from all the stations of Delhi area upto 9 p.m. today through TDR (ticket deposit receipt) and e-TDR for e-tickets."

He said that the necessary instructions have been issued to all the stations in Delhi area.

Earlier in the day, violent clashes erupted between the farmers and the Delhi Police after the protesters entered into the national capital defying the agreement as they started their parade ahead of their scheduled time.

