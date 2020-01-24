Mumbai 24x7: McDonald's to remain open all night at these 7 locations

McDonald's has said that it will remain open all night at select locations in Mumbai as the city preps up for the '24x7 policy' which will come into effect from January 27. The locations McDonald's will serve from are: Growel's 101 Mall in Kandivali, Infiniti Mall in Andheri, Infiniti Mall in Malad, Phoenix Market City in Kurla. Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar and Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

“We at Westlife are very excited about this move and believe that this will truly make Mumbai the maximum city. It will help boost business for brands and generate employment as well. McDonald’s restaurants in many parts of the globe operate 24X7 stores and have seen significant success. We hope to replicate the same in Mumbai," Saurabh Kalra, Senior Director – Strategy and Operations, McDonald's India (West and South) said.

"In line with the regulation that allows cafes, restaurants and shops in malls and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night only within the BMC’s jurisdiction, Westlife will keep its 7 McDonald’s restaurants open and will scale this up as soon as regulation permits," McDonald's said in a statement.

The Maharashtra government recently decided to keep open malls, multiplexes and shops in Mumbai round-the-clock. The decision was taken in a bid to generate revenue and jobs in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.