McDonald's closes flagship outlet at New York's Times Square 42nd street

McDonald's has shut down one of its flagship outlets situated at 42nd Street in New York City's Times Square. The fast-food chain in a statement said that the shutting down of the restaurant was planned after a 3-story McDonalds outlet opened at the 45th Street and Broadway last year which the company termed it a new flagship at Times Square.

The one at 45th Street and Broadway can seat up to 170 people. McDonald's said by serving at 45th Street, they will be able to serve customers from neighboring communities.

According to CNN, McDonald's at present has over 38,700 outlets while the company is planning to add 1,000 more outlets worldwide.

McDonald's is also one of the most popular fast-food chains in India having presence across the country.

