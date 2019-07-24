Markets on positive note; Sensex opens at 37,990.25 points

Image Source : SENSEX, NIFTY END LOWER F Markets on positive note

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 37,990.25 points and touched a high of 38,102.94 points, and a low of 37,939.77 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,071.11 points up by 88.37 points or 0.23 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 37,982.74 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,322.45 points after closing at 11,331.05 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,348.75 points in the morning.

