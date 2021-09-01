LPG price hiked by Rs 25, to cost Rs 884 in Delhi; rates up Rs 190 in 8 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (EDITED- INDIA TV) LPG price hiked by Rs 25

Petroleum companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50. The new rates are effective from today.

Accordingly, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75. It will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 884.5. It was previously sold at Rs 859.50. In Chennai, people will have to pay Rs 900.50 from today. Earlier, it was Rs 875.50. In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 897.5.

Between January 1 and September 1, the price of cooking gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 190.

The state-run oil companies decide the price of LPG gas cylinders. The price is affected by international fuels rates. There are around 30 crore LPG connections in the country.

