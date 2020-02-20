Image Source : FILE LIC Pension Plan Alert! This scheme can give you Rs 10,000 per month, but hurry up

LIC Pension Plan: Life after retirement can be tough if you have not planned wisely. And even if you have, old age comes with a number of problems and a monetary benefit can go a long way to help us in the twilight years. With this in mind Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer is offering a pension scheme that will give policyholders Rs 10,000 per month. Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) enables senior citizens to get this monetary.

But hurry up!

The last date to avail benefit of this policy is March 31, 2020. So if you are a senior citizen and have a lump sum amount with you then it is advisable that you take benefit of this scheme before March 31, 2020.

The scheme offers senior citizens Rs 10,000 for 10 years. The amount may look small but it can probably be a valueable addition to other monetary assets you may have for yourself.

The benefit of this pension plan can be availed monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly. The payment will be made to you by Aadhaar enabled payment system or NEFT.