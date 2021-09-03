Reliance Jio's Google built JioPhone Next could be yours at just Rs 500 | Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ RELIANCE AGR JioPhone Next is a fully-featured smartphone jointly developed by Google and Reliance Jio, supporting the entire suite of applications.

Mukesh Ambani's JioPhone Next, all set to launch on September 10, 2021, is an ultra-affordable smartphone. According to a Bloomberg report, JioPhone Next, from Reliance Jio, will be priced below $50. It is likely to be the world's cheapest smartphone. JioPhone Next is a fully-featured smartphone jointly developed by Google and Reliance Jio, supporting the entire suite of applications.

JioPhone Next is powered by an optimized version of Android OS- a device custom-built for India by Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

JioPhone Next might be available ONLY for Rs 500

As per reports, there will be 2 JioPhone Next models. One will be the with basic features -- JioPhone Next -- which will cost Rs 5,000. The other one will be JioPhone Next Advance -- which will be priced at Rs 7,000. However, the exact price of the JioPhone Next is not clear yet.

Further reports claim that the JioPhone Next might be available for only 10% of its cost to the users when it launches. Which means users might have to pay Rs 500 for the Basic model and Rs 700 for the Advance model. But here's a catch.

As customers need not have to pay the total amount in one go, they will pay only 10% of its total cost. While the remaining amount will need to be paid to the bank or the lending partner in installments over a long period of time. However, it is not clear if JioPhone Next models will include interests in installments.

To sell at such a big magnitude, Reliance Jio is likely to collaborate with the State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure, and DMI Finance. The company has set a goal to sell 50 million units in the next 6 months.

