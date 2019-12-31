Reliance begins sending JioMart invites as Mukesh Ambani's RIL takes first step to challenge Amazon, Flipkart

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ltd (the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd) has begun sending invites for launch of JioMart, its new commerce venture. With JioMart, billionaire Mukesh Ambani aims to take on e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

According to a report in Mint, Reliance Retail Ltd sent invites to Jio telecom users for registering on the new venture 'JioMart'. It will cater to online shoppers in the suburban Mumbai areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

Calling itself "Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan", a Reliance Retail official confirmed the soft launch of Jio Mart.

“Yes, we have soft-launched our operations. All Jio users are sent invites to register to avail of preliminary discounts. Though it is currently only in three regions, we would be scaling it up further. The JioMart app will be launched soon," the official told Mint on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, JioMart will offer its users options to shop from 50,000-plus grocery products, free home delivery with no minimum order value, no-questions-asked return policy and an express delivery promise.

