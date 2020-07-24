Image Source : ANI Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet (Representational Image)

Drug firm Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name 'Favivent' for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms at a price of Rs 39 per tablet. The tablet will be available in 200 mg strength in the form of a strip of 10 tablets, it added.

The drug will be manufactured at a pharmaceutical plant in Telangana with the highest safety and manufacturing protocols in place, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

On Thursday, pharma company Brinton Pharmaceuticals had said it will be selling Favipiravir under the brand name 'Faviton' at a maximum retail price of Rs 59 per tablet.

Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is already selling Favipiravir under the brand name 'FabiFlu' at a price of Rs 75 per tablet.



Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the use of Favipiravir -- an antiviral drug developed in Japan and commonly used for treating influenza -- for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India.

"Given the current scenario of grave health concerns and economic challenges surrounding COVID-19 in India, if we as a pharmaceutical company cannot make a significant positive difference to the society, our company's very existence is inconsequential," Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Ashish U Bhuta said.

The company hopes that the easy accessibility and affordable price point of an effective treatment such as Favivent will offer Indian citizens a timely, much-needed therapeutic solution, he added.

Shares of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 391.90 per scrip on BSE, down 1.05 per cent.

