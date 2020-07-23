Jeff Bezos, the world's RICHEST man: Check his net worth, and the story behind

Image Source : AP Jeff Bezos/FILE IMAGE

"I didn't think I'd regret trying and failing. And I suspected I would always be haunted by a decision to not try at all," Jeff Bezos had once said. Probably that's what makes Jeff Bezos the man he is, and in fact, the richest man in the world. Forbes' real-time list of billionaires shows the Amazon founder's net worth running into an unimaginable sum.

It was in the year 1994 when Bezos founded e-commerce colossus Amazon out of his garage in Seattle. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon said it hired 175,000 additional workers. In 2019, Amazon notched $280.5 billion in revenues and a record $11.5 billion in net profit. In April 2020, Bezos said he would give $100 million to Feed America, a nonprofit that operates food banks and food pantries across the country. According to Forbes, Bezos is the world's wealthiest person for the third year in a row, despite giving $36 billion worth of his Amazon stock to his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos as part of their divorce settlement last year.

Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $183.6 billion, the data available in Forbes' real-time list of billionaires showed Thursday evening. On Monday, he set a fresh record increasing his fortune by an additional $13 billion (£10bn) in a single day to take his personal wealth to an unprecedented $189 billion. The huge increase in Bezos's wealth on Monday alone is equivalent of adding nearly 30 times the Queen's £350m fortune, the Guardian said in a report. It also noted that Bezos's fortune swelled by Amazon's soaraway share price as hundreds of millions of people trapped at home by coronavirus lockdowns around the world turn towards the online delivery giant. Even as many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, Amazon's shares have increased by 70 percent since the start of the year. On Monday alone, the share price rose by 8% to a record $3,197.

