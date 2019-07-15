ITR filing: File Income Tax Return before last date and avoid getting a tax notice

July 31 is the last day for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for the assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19). A pre-filled ITR form for taxpayers has been introduced by the income tax department this year.
Individuals can file ITR online through income tax's e-filing ITR website.
The department is providing pre-filled ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms that are available for download as XML files.
It is important for people to file their ITR before the last date, else they may have to face its consequences -- penalties.
Who needs to file ITR?
- Individuals having an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh or more need to file income tax returns, according to the Income Tax Department's website
- For senior citizens -- between 60 years and 80 years of age, the limit is Rs 3 lakh
- For senior citizens -- aged above 80 years, the limit is Rs 5 lakh
- Individuals depositing more than Rs 1 crore in a current account in a year
- Individuals spending more than Rs 1 lakh on electricity in a year
- Individuals spending more than Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel in a year
- Individuals claiming a capital gain exemption (under Section 54/54F) that brings them within the exemption limit
What happens if you miss filing I-T return?
A hefty amount of fine is levied on individuals who miss filing ITR by the due date.
Until December 31 -- fine is Rs 5,000
Until January 1/March 31, 2020, fine is Rs 10,000
For those whose income is below Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs 1,000
Important: If you fail to file an income tax return, and tax due is more than Rs 25 lakh, you can even face a seven-year jail term.
How to file Income Tax Return (ITR) online:
Step 1: Individuals have to register themselves with the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- using their Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Step 2: Prepare and submit return and income tax. And interest, if any, will be automatically calculated.
Step 3: After submitting the return, individuals need to verify their returns using Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or Aadhaar OTP or digital signature certificate.
ALSO READ: ITR E-Filing Alert: New rules you must know before filing income tax return online
ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get 5% DA hike; all about Dearness Allowance