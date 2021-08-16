Monday, August 16, 2021
     
FM Sitharaman says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2021 18:15 IST
Image Source : FILE/PTI

"I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out," she said.

The glitches will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, she added.

