India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in coming time, IYM said in a statement.

The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS VI versions come with various features like single channel ABS in the front wheel, front and rear disc brakes along with a single piece two level seat.

"As Yamaha reveals from its new product line-up, the BS-VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November, 2019," Yamaha Motor India Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

