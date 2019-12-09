6 Mumbaikars among India's top 10 richest real-estate entrepreneurs | Full List

Hurun Research Institute has released a list of the top 10 richest real estate entrepreneurs in India. The list is, unsurprisingly, dominated by tycoons based in India's financial capital Mumbai. 6 of the top 10 richest real estate entrepreneurs are from Mumbai, while New Delhi and Bengaluru also get a mention in the list. Singapore is the only international city to find mention in the top 10 list.
The list is led by Mangal Prabhat Lodha of Macrotech Developers with a net worth of Rs 31,960 crores. DLF's Rajiv Singh, who is the only representative of New Delhi, is second with a net worth of Rs 25,080 crore followed by Jitendra Virwani (Bengaluru) of Embassy with a net worth of Rs 24,750 crore.
Here is the top 10 list of real estate entrepreneurs
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|Based In
|Net Worth (crores)
|1.
|Mangal Bhagat Lodha & Family
|Macrotech Developers
|Mumbai
|Rs 31,960
|2.
|Rajiv Singh
|DLF
|New Delhi
|Rs 25,080
|3.
|Jitendra Virwani
|Embassy
|Bengaluru
|Rs 24,750
|4.
|Niranjan Hiranandani
|Hiranandani Communities
|Mumbai
|Rs17,030
|5.
|Chandra Raheja & Family
|K Raheja
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,480
|6.
|Vikas Oberoi
|Oberoi Realty
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,910
|7.
|Raja Bagmane
|Bagmane Developers
|Bengaluru
|Rs 9,960
|8.
|Surendra Hiranandani
|House of Hiranandani
|Singapore
|Rs 9,720
|9.
|Subhash Runwal & Family
|Runwal Developers
|Mumbai
|Rs 7,100
|10.
|Ajay Piramal & Family
|Piramal Group
|Mumbai
|Rs 6,560
Mumbai accounted for six of the top 10 and 37 of the 100 names. Delhi and Bengaluru had 19 residents each who featured on the list. Interestingly, 3/4th of the richest Indians from the real estate sector are based in these three cities. At the same time, the sector added two more US dollar billionaires -- taking the total to nine this year. Around 59 per cent of the individuals mentioned in the list are first-generation entrepreneurs. Interestingly, eight women made it to the list in 2019.
