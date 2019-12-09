Image Source : PTI 6 Mumbaikars among India's top 10 richest real-estate entrepreneurs | Full List

Hurun Research Institute has released a list of the top 10 richest real estate entrepreneurs in India. The list is, unsurprisingly, dominated by tycoons based in India's financial capital Mumbai. 6 of the top 10 richest real estate entrepreneurs are from Mumbai, while New Delhi and Bengaluru also get a mention in the list. Singapore is the only international city to find mention in the top 10 list.

The list is led by Mangal Prabhat Lodha of Macrotech Developers with a net worth of Rs 31,960 crores. DLF's Rajiv Singh, who is the only representative of New Delhi, is second with a net worth of Rs 25,080 crore followed by Jitendra Virwani (Bengaluru) of Embassy with a net worth of Rs 24,750 crore.

Here is the top 10 list of real estate entrepreneurs

Rank Name Company Based In Net Worth (crores) 1. Mangal Bhagat Lodha & Family Macrotech Developers Mumbai Rs 31,960 2. Rajiv Singh DLF New Delhi Rs 25,080 3. Jitendra Virwani Embassy Bengaluru Rs 24,750 4. Niranjan Hiranandani Hiranandani Communities Mumbai Rs17,030 5. Chandra Raheja & Family K Raheja Mumbai Rs 15,480 6. Vikas Oberoi Oberoi Realty Mumbai Rs 13,910 7. Raja Bagmane Bagmane Developers Bengaluru Rs 9,960 8. Surendra Hiranandani House of Hiranandani Singapore Rs 9,720 9. Subhash Runwal & Family Runwal Developers Mumbai Rs 7,100 10. Ajay Piramal & Family Piramal Group Mumbai Rs 6,560

Mumbai accounted for six of the top 10 and 37 of the 100 names. Delhi and Bengaluru had 19 residents each who featured on the list. Interestingly, 3/4th of the richest Indians from the real estate sector are based in these three cities. At the same time, the sector added two more US dollar billionaires -- taking the total to nine this year. Around 59 per cent of the individuals mentioned in the list are first-generation entrepreneurs. Interestingly, eight women made it to the list in 2019.

