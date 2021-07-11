India's power consumption rises 18 pc to 30.33 BU during July 1-7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Consumption of power has not only grown year-on-year but also returned to pre-pandemic level.

India's power consumption grew nearly 18 per cent in first week of July to 30.33 billion units (BU) compared to a year ago and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to power ministry data. Power consumption during July 1-7 last year was 25.72 BU. Power consumption was recorded at 26.63 BU in first week of July in 2019. Thus, consumption of power has not only grown year-on-year but also returned to pre-pandemic level.

In July 2020, power consumption recovered to 112.14 BU, but remained lower than 116.48 BU in the same month of 2019 (pre-pandemic level).

Experts say recovery in power demand and consumption in first week of July is mainly due to delayed monsoon and improvement in economic activities due to easing of lockdown restrictions by states.

They said power demand as well as consumption returned to pre-COVID levels in the first week of July, giving clear indication that there would be robust recovery in coming days.

The commercial and industrial power demand and consumption got affected April onwards this year due to lockdown restrictions imposed by states.

Experts say since the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases has declined across the country and states have eased lockdown curbs, the commercial and industrial demand of power is bound to see an uptick from July. Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched an all-time high of 200.57 GW in the first week of July ( recorded on July 7, 2021).

Daily power consumption also touched an all-time high of 4,508 million units on July 7, 2021. In the first week of July, peak power demand met witnessed a growth of nearly 18 per cent compared to 170.40 GW (recorded on July 2). Peak power demand met for the entire month of July 2020 was also 170.40 GW.

The peak power demand met was recorded at 175.12 GW in July 2019, showing recovery to pre-pandemic level.

Last year, the government had imposed a lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was eased in a phased manner, but had hit the economic and commercial activities and resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the country.

Power consumption in April 2021 saw year-on-year growth of nearly 38.5 per cent. The second wave of COVID-19 started in the middle of April this year and affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand as states started imposing restrictions in the latter part of the month.

Power consumption in the country witnessed 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May at 108.80 BU despite a low base of 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020. As per the latest data, power consumption in June grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.35 BU compared 105.08 BU in the same month last year.

Power consumption in February this year was recorded at 103.25 BU compared to 103.81 BU a year ago.

In March this year, power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 120.63 BU compared to 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020. After a gap of six months, power consumption had recorded 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2020, and 11.6 per cent in October 2020.

In November, power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to early onset of winters. In December, it grew 4.5 per cent, while this was 4.4 per cent higher in January 2021.

