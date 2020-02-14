India may offer to open its dairy, poultry market for US during Trump's visit, say reports

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump is visiting India on February 24-25 as part of his first official tour as US President, when he will hold key meetings with PM Modi as the two nations expect to further deepen bilateral ties.

India is also looking for a trade deal with the US, however, for that to happen, both the nations will have to satisfy each other in order to flourish businesses in both the nations.

Ahead of Trump's visit, reports say that India may open its poultry and dairy markets as India goes further on path for a trade deal with US.

India has so far restricted its dairy market from imports in the larger interest of protecting lives of rural people as over 80 million people's livelihoods is depending on this industry.

Experts anticipate 'win-win' trade deal during Trump's visit

US-India analysts tracking President Trumps scheduled visit to India are keenly watching for a much-anticipated trade deal that holds the promise of ending three years of escalating trade tensions, but are dialling down expectations of this being a "transformational" moment.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India on February 24-25 for the first time since he occupied the White House.

Speaking to reporters this week, Trump said the trade deal with India will happen if "we can make the right deal".

Trip to celebrate close ties between US and India: Melania Trump

An "excited" US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she and President Donald Trump were looking forward to their first visit to India which would be an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

President Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from New Delhi, the President and the First Lady will visit Ahmedabad, capital of Gujarat, Modi's home state.

In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

