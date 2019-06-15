Second edition of India International Mega Trade Fair begins at Kolkata

Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
Second edition of the India International Mega Trade fair (IIMTF) has begun in Kolkata to promote business and trade around the region, besides encouraging joint ventures, tie-ups and investment in the country, organisers said on Saturday.

Kolkata Published on: June 15, 2019 21:36 IST
India International Mega Trade Fair (Representational Image)
Image Source : PTI

India International Mega Trade Fair (Representational Image)

Participants of Bangladesh, Thailand, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India have set up pavilions in the fair that was inaugurated at Salt Lake on Friday. 

Jointly organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) and G S Marketing, the 10-day-long event will continue till June 23.

The fair will work as a platform to promote Indian brands for international markets, besides inviting visitors, buyers, suppliers and consultants from various parts of the country, the organisers said. 

