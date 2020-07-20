Top 4 highest paid Bank CEOs in India. Check list

Image Source : INDIA TV India's top 3 paid Bank MD and CEOs.

HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri has emerged as the highest-paid banker among the top executives of leading lenders for FY2019-20, with his salary and prerequisites jumping to Rs 18.92 crore. Puri, who built the bank into the largest by assets in the private sector and also the most valued one by investors over the last 25 years, earned an additional Rs 161.56 crore by exercising stock options during the year, the bank's annual report said.

The banker, who is set to retire in October this year on attaining the age of 70, had earned Rs 42.20 crore by exercising stock options in 2018-19. In 2018-19 fiscal, his gross salary was Rs 13.65 crore.

A bank official said the RBI approved bonus for the performance year 2017-18 and 2018-19 in 2019-20. "In effect, Puri got two years' bonus in one year. Hence the increase (in gross salary) appears to be 38 per cent. If we remove this, the increase is close to 20 per cent," the official said.



