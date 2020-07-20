Image Source : PTI Meet Aditya Puri, India's highest-paid banker CEO. Here's his annual salary

HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri has retained his position at the top of the table of highest-paid banking CEOs in the country. As per the latest figures, Puri's earnings jumped by 38 per cent compared to last year.

His current yearly earnings stand at Rs 18.92 crore yearly or over Rs 1.5 crore monthly.

Puri has been at HDFC Bank since its inception 25 years ago. He has decided to hang his boots in October when he turns 70. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules restrict top banking executives to be over the age of 70.

Amongst other highest-paid bankers in India are ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakshi (Rs 6.31 crore), Axis Bank MD Amitabh Chaudhry (Rs 6.01 crore) and Kotak Mahindra MD Uday Kotak (Rs 2.97 crore).

