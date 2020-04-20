ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant; Step-by-step guide

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers and they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application.

The bank said it has integrated its artificial intelligence (AI) powered multi-channel chatbot iPal with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through which its retail banking customers can undertake host of banking services through voice commands.

This novel facility offers customers yet another way to connect with their bank from home at a time when they are advised to stay indoors in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, ICICI Bank said in a release.

The private sector lender said the voice-based facility comes close on the heels of its new digital initiatives such as WhatsApp chat-based ICICIStack aimed at providing uninterrupted banking services for both retail and business customers.

It said the WhatsApp-based ICICIStack offers nearly 500 services that covers almost all banking requirements including digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments and care solutions.

To get the benefit of the voice banking offering, customers need to download the Alexa/Google Assistant and link their ICICI Bank account through a secure two factor authentication process.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, the lender recently rolled out ICICIStack to facilitate crores of customers to continue all their banking, digitally and from a remote location, without visiting a bank branch.

"Now, we have introduced voice banking on two of the most popular voice assistants in the world. Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements from their home securely and 24x7, without visiting a branch," Bagchi said.

Step-by-step guide to start ICICI Bank voice banking

Download Alexa / Google Assistant app and link ICICI Bank account

Open the Alexa / Google Home app

In Alexa, go to Skills & Games > Your skills > ICICI Bank iPal > settings > Link Account. In Google Home go to Explore in Google Assistant app >Search for action ICICI Bank iPal > Link

There, the customer will be redirected to chatbot.icicibank.com

He/she will have to enter mobile number registered with the Bank for OTP verification

Set up a 6 digit MPIN (to be used for verification during transactions)

Complete the debit card grid authentication

Ask queries: Customers can now ask queries by simply saying, “Alexa, tell me my credit card due amount?” or “What is my account balance?”.

Following this, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the customer with the response to their voice commands.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage