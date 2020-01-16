ICICI Bank account holder? Bank now allows you to login to net banking without user ID and password

ICICI Bank customers alert! Do you often forget user ID or password while logging in to your net banking account? If you do, you don't need to worry about it anymore as you don’t have to memorise your password anymore. ICICI Bank on Thursday introduced a facility that enables the account holders to log-in to their internet banking account using their registered mobile number, a ‘One Time Password (OTP)’ and their debit card PIN.

With the introduction of OTP facility, one need not remember the username and the password. Also, the OTP based login facility is considered secure and as robust as the traditional method of logging in, as it involves the same two-factor authentication process.

Speaking on the initiative, an ICICI Bank spokesperson said, “ICICI Bank has always been focusing on enhancing its products and services to make banking more convenient and hassle-free for its customers. In line with this ideology, we have introduced the unique OTP-based login facility for our internet banking customers. Our endeavor to offer this service began with the belief that further simplifying the internet banking login process would enable our customers to avail the internet banking services with all the more ease, in a few simple steps instantly. This led us to introducing the OTP-based login facility, which is as secure and robust as the traditional method of logging in, as it involves the same two-factor authentication process."

Also Read | RBI guidelines: Your Debit, Credit Card will be blocked after March 16 if you don't do this!

To log-on by using the OTP method, you just need to:

Have your registered mobile phone

Memorize the last 2 digits of your debit card number.

Use the debit card PIN

Here is a step-by-step procedure for customers to login using the OTP method:

Visit 'www.icicibank.com' and

Click on ‘Login’

Enter your mobile number registered

Click on ‘Get OTP’

Enter the OTP

Enter your debit card PIN

Now, click on ‘Proceed’.

Also Read: Big relief for Debit, Credit Cardholders! RBI allows users to enable, disable cards. What it means