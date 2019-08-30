Image Source : FILE Hinduja Group adds Vipin Sondhi to global leadership team

Diversified Hinduja Group on Friday said it has roped in JCB India head Vipin Sondhi to be a part of its leadership team.

Without elaborating on his designation, the group said Sondhi will focus on consolidation, growth and future strategy of Hinduja Group's global automotive portfolio apart from other responsibilities.

He will join the group by December 2019 from JCB, where he is currently MD and CEO - India, South East Asia and Pacific, and a member of global executive leadership team, Hinduja Group said in a statement.

The position of Managing Director and CEO at the group's flagship commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland has been vacant since Vinod Dasari left in March this year.

Sondhi is credited with transforming JCB's India portfolio to a leadership position by bringing in with global standards of design, quality and manufacturing, it said.

"The group believes his addition to the leadership team will add significant strategic depth to its global automotive portfolio," the statement added.