HDFC Bank Credit Card, Net Banking, Debit Card services to remain unavailable for few hours - Check details

Image Source : PTI (FILE) HDFC Bank customers ALERT! Credit Card, Net Banking, Debit Card services to be hit - Check details

HDFC Bank net banking and mobile banking app services will be affected for two days. According to a notification sent by the bank to its customers, online digital transactions will remain unavailable for hours on February 4 and 5 due to scheduled maintenance.

As per the notification, HDFC Bank which is the largest lender by assets in the private sector, has revised the scheduled maintenance activity time.

The Credit Card related services will not be available on February 4 from 2 AM to 3 AM. Similarly, Debit Card related services will not be available on February 5 from 12:30 AM to 5 AM on Net/MobileBankingApp.

HDFC Bank is sending email and SMS to its customers to apprise them about the scheduled activity.

Earlier on Tuesday, HDFC Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an external IT firm for carrying out a special audit of its IT infrastructure in the aftermath of repeated service outages at the country's largest private sector lender over the past two years. HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing promised to extend its cooperation to the external professional IT firm for conducting the special IT audit.

Last month, HDFC Bank had submitted a detailed plan of action to the RBI to address repeated service disruption issues due to outage, saying it was hopeful of improving its technology platform in three months. Progress is being made on the plan of action provided to the RBI and the bank has taken this positively as it will raise the standard, according to a senior official of HDFC Bank.

In December, the RBI had temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years.

The bank has been penalised for two major outages, one in November 2018 and the other in December 2019.

HDFC Bank has been classified as a systemically important entity by the RBI in the past. It is also the largest issuer of credit cards and has a significant share in the payment processing segment. The bank is the largest issuer of credit cards and had 1.49 crore customers as of September 2020 while on the debit cards front, it had 3.38 crore customers.

