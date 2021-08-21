Follow us on Image Source : HDFC HDFC Bank Alert! These services on net banking, mobile app will not be available for two days

HDFC Bank Alert! Are you an HDFC Bank customer? Then there is an important update for you. HDFC Bank’s online services will remain closed for two days from Saturday (August 21). The largest private sector bank informed about this through an email that some of its services will not be available for a period of 18 hours.

According to HDFC Bank's e-mail, loan-related services on its NetBanking will not be available for 18 hours i.e. from 9.00 PM on August 21, 2021 to 03.00 PM on August 22. Pre-determined maintenance work of the bank's net banking facility is the reason behind this.

“Due to scheduled maintenance, loan-related services will not be available on HDFC Bank NetBanking from 09.00 PM on August 21, 2021 to 03.00 PM on August 22, 2021. Regret the inconvenience caused.” HDFC bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 17 partially lifted its technology ban on HDFC Bank and has allowed it to source new credit cards. Although, restrictions on new digital banking still remain.

The bank is formulating a strategy to restart credit card issuance shortly.

HDFC Bank's managing director and chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said the largest private sector will be aggressive and "come back with a bang" as it seeks to win back lost market share in the credit card segment.

"With the lifting of the restriction on cards acquisition, all the preparations and strategizing that we have put in place to 'come back with a bang' will now be rolled out," Jagdishan said in an email to its over 1.2 lakh employees.

HDFC Bank is the largest private sector bank with more than 5,500 branches across the country. HDFC Bank's promoter company HDFC Ltd. Home loan is a big name in the sector.

