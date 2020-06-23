H-1B visas: How those who have got it or seeking renewal will be impacted by ban

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Trump administration suspends H-1B visa amid growing unemployment in the United States (Representational image)

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation for temporarily suspending H-1B visa for Indian skilled workers in order to increase employment opportunities for Americans amid a rising unemployment rate in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. H-1B visas are one of the most sought after visas by Indians. However, now when a temporary ban has been imposed by the Trump administration, how will it affect those who have already got it, the ones who are seeking renewal, and those who already have an H-1B visa and staying in the US currently.

H-1B visa: How those who have got it will be impacted by ban

Trump's proclamation on H-1B visa that comes into effect on June 24, is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1. They would now have to wait at least till the end of the current year before approaching the US diplomatic missions to get stamping.

How H-1B visa ban will affect those seeking renewal

The temporary ban by the Trump administration on H-1B in order to create employment opportunities for Americans would also impact a large number of Indian IT professionals who are seeking renewal of their H-1B visas.

Will H-1B visa ban affect those who already got it and staying in US

The new ban on the H-1B visa could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country to visit the United States for work till the time suspension is lifted, however, visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected.

Meanwhile, following the ban, a top American lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to revoke the temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas.

"I'm deeply disappointed by President Trump's misguided order to suspend these key work visa programmes. I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of (coronavirus) pandemic and to create the jobs we need for our economic recovery," Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

The H-1B programme in particular plays a crucial role in addressing dangerous shortage of health care professionals while also providing other key sectors of our economy with talent from around the world to not only fill jobs, but create new ones, he said.

