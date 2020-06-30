Govt directs all internet services providers to immediately block 59 Chinese apps

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

The government has directed all internet service providers to block 59 Chinese mobile apps under the emergency clause of the IT Act, sources told news agency PTI. The order has been issued in two sets -- the first one contains a list of 35 apps and the other 24 apps based out of China, they said.

"Order to block all 59 Chinese apps to internet service providers have been issued now," a telecom ministry source told PTI.

The list has same set of apps as was announced by the government on Monday. It includes name of TikTok, UC News, UC Browser, Viva Video, Mi Video Call, Bigo Live, Wechat etc.

"The government has issued web link along with IP addresses which will make Internet service providers to easily block the access to Chinese apps," an industry source said.

"The Ministry of Electronics and & Information Technology has issued directions for blocking 24 apps under the emergency clause 69A of the IT Act 2000, in addition to 35 apps for whose blocking instructions have been issued earlier today itself," a DoT order to internet companies said.

In a major decision, the government on Monday banned at least 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Many popular apps like Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, WeChat, UC Browser also figured among the list of the banned Chinese apps.

The decision, aimed at "safeguarding" the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users, is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. The ban came in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. In the month of June, at least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a fierce clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage